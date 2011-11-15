Lippi eyes 2014 World Cup coaching role

Lippi, who guided the Azzurri to their fourth World Cup triumph in 2006, took the helm again for the 2010 finals in South Africa but the defending champions went out at the group stage without winning a game.

"In life in general, in any kind of work, there are highs and lows, good moments and bad and I was lucky I had a lot of success," Lippi told the Aspire4Sport conference in Doha.

"The last one hasn't been a success, South Africa. I took one year off, a mental break. I want to start my work again, but I don't want to go back to a club.

"I want another experience... in a national team to build a team, a new national team and play another World Cup - Brazil in 2014."

Cesare Prandelli succeeded Lippi as Italy coach and has shrewdly guided them to Euro 2012.

Lippi won five Serie A titles and the Champions League with Juventus in two stints in charge of the Turin club, but he is wary of returning for a third time.

"I had chances to go back to Juventus in the last [few] years... and it didn't happen," said the 63 year-old.

"Now Juventus have a great coach [Antonio Conte], they are beginning a new cycle. I don't think they need me, but the relationship is so nice that if they need me one day I'll be available. I hope that doesn't happen, because that would mean Juventus got bad."

Juve have not won a league title since they were demoted to Serie B in 2006 as part of the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, but they are unbeaten this season under Lippi's former Juve player Conte and lie two points behind Serie A leaders Udinese with a game in hand.