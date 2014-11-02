Lippi retires after historic Evergrande title

Evergrande's 1-1 draw at Shandong Luneng in the final game of the CSL season was enough to hold off Beijing Guoan, who could have won the title with a win over Henan Jianye and an Evergrande loss.

Following the triumph Lippi, who led Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, announced that he would step aside as coach and take up the role of technical director with Evergrande.

"I don't want to coach anymore as I'm too old for it now," the 66-year-old said.

"I will continue to follow the staff in the role of technical director."

Lippi enjoyed arguably his greatest successes as a coach over two spells at Juventus.

He has won the Serie A title on five occasions with the Turin giants, as well as winning the UEFA Champions League in 1996.

After taking over at Evergrande in 2012, he won the CSL title in three straight seasons and lifted the AFC Champions League in 2013.

Evergrande have yet to name a successor, but Fabio Cannavaro, who captained Italy's World Cup winning team under Lippi, has been tipped to take over.