Liverpool break record in Maribor thrashing

Liverpool set a record for the biggest away win by an English side in Europe's top club competition with their 7-0 thrashing of Maribor.

Jurgen Klopp's men have endured an indifferent start to the campaign, but they came to life at the Ljudski vrt in Slovenia.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored braces and Philippe Coutinho struck in the first half before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted his first Liverpool goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold complete the scoring with a deflected effort.

The win was the biggest margin of victory by an English club in an away game in the European Cup or Champions League, overtaking Leeds United's 6-0 victory over Lyn in 1969 and Manchester United's 6-0 thrashing of Shamrock Rovers in 1957.

7 - Maribor 0-7 Liverpool is the biggest margin of victory for an English club away from home in the European Cup/Champions League. Heaven.October 17, 2017

It was also the biggest away win by an English club in European competition since 1993, when Arsenal defeated Standard Liege 7-0 in the Cup Winners' Cup.

Liverpool's win equalled the biggest away victory in the Champions League era as they joined Marseille (7-0 over MSK Zilina in 2010) and Shakhtar Donetsk (7-0 over BATE Borisov in 2014).

7 - Biggest CL away wins:MSK Zilina 0-7 Marseille (Nov 2010)BATE 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk (Oct 2014)Maribor 0-7 Liverpool (Oct 2017)Info.October 17, 2017

With their win and Spartak Moscow's 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla, Liverpool moved top of Group E at the halfway mark.