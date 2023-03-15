Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 most expensive signings?
We're looking for some of the most beloved Reds of all time in our list today
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
Liverpool haven't always spent big on players. Since the Fenway Sports Group took over the club, in fact, the Reds have often operated with a sell-to-buy model.
Some of the biggest transfers involving Liverpool in the past couple of decades have actually involved stars leaving Anfield rather than rocking up, the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona poaching Merseyside's finest for big bucks.
But oh, how they've replaced them well. Some of Liverpool's finest stars of all time are on today's half-century of the most expensive players ever through the door.
So who do you remember? 10 minutes on the clock.
