Liverpool in talks to smash transfer record for Alexander Isak: report

Liverpool are preparing to smash their transfer record for Alexander Isak.

The Reds won the title by 10 points last term – but that hasn't stopped manager Arne Slot from reshaping his squad with the likes of Jeremie Frimpong at right-back and the incoming Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, who are both expected to join.

A flurry of early window activity isn't set to end any time soon at Liverpool either, with a new striker on the agenda at Anfield next.

Liverpool ready to smash their transfer record for the second time this summer

Florian Wirtz will become Liverpool's record signing (Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Wirtz has completed all the paperwork on his Merseyside move – and his nine-figure fee will shortly break the record for the most expensive Liverpool player ever.

But with 90s icon and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer among those suggesting Isak is worth £150 million, the Reds are ramping up efforts to secure the Swedish hitman, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.

Alan Shearer is among those who value Isak at £150m (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have reported that four separate sources have all linked the 25-year-old with a cross-divisional move to the Premier League champions.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Mail’s Lewis Steele, the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle and the Standard’s Arthur Ferridge have all claimed that a deal is possible – with the latter claiming that Liverpool are “ready” to make their move.

FourFourTwo understands that though Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are a concern for the Magpies, there is no desire to sell Isak this summer, with the club back in the Champions League – yet Steele has claimed that talks are ongoing with the striker over his next move.

“As far as we’re aware, his [Isak’s] agents, his people, have probably already spoken to Liverpool a number of times, as well as a couple of other clubs as well,” he said on his YouTube channel, adding that the rumours are “not going away”.

Alexander Isak is linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It seems very tricky, and I’m not going to say I’ve got a sneaky feeling on it like I did with Florian Wirtz, but the noise is always there.”

Isak is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt.