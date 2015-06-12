Liverpool bring in Bogdan

Liverpool have secured the services of Adam Bogdan, who will move to Anfield on a free transfer when his contract at Bolton Wanderers expires at the end of this month.

The Hungary international goalkeeper joined Bolton in 2007, and made more than 100 appearances for the Championship club.

He featured against Liverpool earlier this season, keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round.

Bogdan becomes Liverpool's third signing of the close-season, following the captures of James Milner from Manchester City and Danny Ings from Burnley - also on free transfers.

The 27-year-old is set to serve as back-up for first-choice keeper Simon Mignolet after Brad Jones' contract was not renewed.