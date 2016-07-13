Liverpool, Chelsea have huge advantage in title race - Rodgers

Liverpool and Chelsea have "a huge advantage" in the Premier League title race as they do not have to worry about European commitments, Brendan Rodgers has said.

Jurgen Klopp, who replaced Rodgers at Anfield last October, suffered defeat in the finals of the League Cup and the Europa League and could only muster an eighth-placed finish in the top flight.

Chelsea, meanwhile, failed to win a trophy and produced a dismal defence of their league title, eventually finishing 10th with just 50 points from 38 games.

However, with neither side having to worry about balancing their squad to cope with continental competition, Rodgers believes both sides could have an edge over their fellow title rivals.

"I think Liverpool have a great chance this year," the Celtic boss told talkSPORT.

"Liverpool and Chelsea don't have European football and that's a huge advantage for you, where you can prepare your team all week for just the one game every week.

"Of course, you'll have domestic cup games in between that, but I think Liverpool will have a good chance this year.

"But it will be very competitive with the coaches that have come into the Premier League, that makes it exciting and I'm sure it'll be a fantastic season."