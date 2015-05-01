Liverpool consult specialists over Sturridge

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Liverpool have consulted specialists in the United States amid reports that Daniel Sturridge is to undergo a hip operation.

Sturridge's season has been blighted by injuries, which have restricted the England international to just 18 appearances in all competitions.

The former Chelsea man has struggled with calf, thigh and now hip problems and it remains to be seen when he will return.

"We've found some underlying issues related to Dan's problems," said Liverpool manager Rodgers.

"Staff here are liasing with great medics in America.

"Daniel wants to be available, it is unfortunate for him on the back of how fantastic he was last season."

Sturridge's last Liverpool appearance came in the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers on April 8, when the striker substituted after 85 minutes in a 1-0 win.