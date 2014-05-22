Liverpool in dark over Suarez knee injury

Reports surfacing in the Uruguayan media on Thursday suggested that Suarez will require surgery on a problem picked up in training.

The 27-year-old is said to have damaged his meniscus and could be out for four to six weeks - putting his FIFA World Cup participation in serious doubt.

However, when contacted by Perform, Liverpool revealed they have heard nothing from the Uruguayan Football Association about the injury, and are unlikely to have any input on any subsequent treatment Suarez requires.

Suarez's absence from the World Cup would represent a severe blow to Uruguay's hopes of emulating their superb performance at the tournament four years ago, when they reached the semi-finals.

The 2011 Copa America winners open their Group D campaign against Costa Rica on June 14, before then facing England and Italy.

Suarez - Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer - enjoyed a blistering 2013-14 Premier League campaign, scoring 31 goals in 33 appearances as Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City.