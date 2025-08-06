Liverpool given fresh hope in Alexander Isak chase as Newcastle officially give striker cold shoulder: report

Alexander Isak is training alone following his failed move to Liverpool

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is edging closer to Liverpool, following new developments

Liverpool saw their £110m offer for Swedish international Isak rejected last week, but there is an expectation the Reds will return with an improved offer if Newcastle are able to sign a replacement.

In the meantime, Isak has returned to Newcastle and reported to the club's training ground on Monday where he underwent rehabilitation work on a thigh injury. The 25-year-old had been training with a private coaching team at former club Real Sociedad's Zubieta base whilst the Magpies were in Singapore and South Korea on pre-season tour.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has UEFA Champions League football to plan for this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle flew back into the United Kingdom on Monday morning. The team are back in the building at their Benton training centre following a scheduled day off on Tuesday, with coach Eddie Howe having arranged a lunchtime family event for his players and staff, inviting the squad's partners and children to the club's training ground on Wednesday afternoon.

Isak – who holds the record for being Newcastle United's record signing – has not been included in this, however, after Howe warned the Swede to expect repercussions for refusing to travel on tour with the team.

Alexander Isak has returned to Newcastle's training ground this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You have to earn the right to train with us," Howe said whilst in the Far East. "He's like any other player, we would expect him to come in and train as normal.

"You have to act in the right way. We will make sure that any player does that, to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and then train with the group as normal," the head coach added.

According to Sky Sports, Isak has been asked to arrive separately to the rest of the squad on Wednesday and is expected to train solo once the remainder of his teammates have left the facility.

Elsewhere, Newcastle look to have failed in their bid to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko after it was revealed the player's preference is to join Manchester United.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool departure could pave the way for an Isak capture (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has a potential knock-on effect for Liverpool, whose Isak interest remains, but are yet to lodge a second bid closer to Newcastle's reported £150m valuation.

However, Isak's omission from the main group at Newcastle is unlikely to repair or even ease tensions between the player and his camp, and the Toon Army hierarchy, with signs still pointing towards an exit.