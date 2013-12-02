Liverpool defence urged to improve by Rodgers

Liverpool have shipped six goals in two Premier League games after conceding only 10 times in their previous 11 league outings this season.

A 3-3 draw with Merseyside neighbours Everton was followed by a 3-1 defeat at Hull City on Sunday, meaning Rodgers' men are now fourth, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Back-to-back home games agaist Norwich and West Ham offer Liverpool the perfect chance to get back to winning ways and Rodgers is keen to see a reaction from his players following a below-par performance at the KC Stadium.

"In our last two games we've conceded six goals," said the Liverpool manager.

"So we need to be much, much better than that and that's something we need to return to on Wednesday night."

While offering a frank admission regarding his squad depth, Rodgers bemoaned the ankle injuries picked up by Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho ahead of the clash with Hull.

Sturridge is set to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, while Coutinho started on the bench against Steve Bruce's side after suffering a setback in training.

"There's no doubt the quality in our squad, with all due respect, isn't big enough to cope with two big players like that missing," Rodgers added.

"This little period now will test us. We've got players who will come in and it will be a great opportunity for them to come in and stake their place in the team. Hopefully we get back to winning games on Wednesday."