Liverpool feeling Klopp impact already, claims Lucas

Jurgen Klopp's impact is already being felt at Liverpool as the German seeks to establish a new intensity and aggression within his side, according to Lucas Leiva.

Klopp's appointment as Brendan Rodgers' successor was met with widespread approval from the Anfield faithful, with the former Borussia Dortmund boss having garnered a reputation as one of Europe's elite coaches.

A two-time Bundesliga winner with Dortmund, thanks partly to the energetic pressing game instilled at Signal Iduna Park, Klopp will make his Liverpool bow at White Hart Lane against Tottenham on Saturday.

And Lucas told the club's official website: "So far, so good. Monday was our first day on the grass with the new manager in charge. It has been very positive.

"There is a lot of information and as players we need to listen a lot now, and learn and try to put everything he asks us to do onto the pitch and off the pitch as well. It has been very good, very positive and hopefully it will keep going like that.

"He seems to be very passionate – he likes to put in everything that he has and he asks the players for the same. Be very intense, be aggressive with yourself, is what he has been saying.

"Always try to be better, always give 10 metres more, because that will be the key to success. That is what he has been saying to us in the last couple of days.

"He seems to be a very open manager and someone that likes to be close to the players but very straight as well. That's what I've learned from the last couple of days and I think it was a positive way to start."

Lucas was part of the Liverpool side that beat Dortmund in a pre-season friendly prior to Klopp's final campaign in charge of the club.

Despite a difficult last season in charge, Klopp left Dortmund with two league titles, a DFB-Pokal trophy and a Champions League final appearance – achievements that bode well for Lucas.

"Of course, when a manager like him comes it always gives you a lot of hope," he added.

"The year they arrived in the Champions League final, I remember their games, especially against Manchester City in Manchester, where they were fantastic.

"We played against Dortmund when he was in charge as well. I watch a lot of football, so I know a little bit about what he wants the players to do.

"Working with him closely now will be even better. Hopefully, I'll improve as a player. Everyone is looking forward to learning.

"If we have the same success that Dortmund had when he was there, everyone will be happy. That's why we’re really positive about it."