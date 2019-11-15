Jordan Henderson reveals why he was 'ready to kill' Luis Suarez in Liverpool training

Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 - at a time when Luis Suarez was beginning to terrorise the Premier League.

Henderson struggled in his early days for the Reds and nearly joined Fulham after just a year in the North West.

Now Henderson is a Champions League-winning captain and can look back at the past with a smile on his face.

Speaking to The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast, Henderson revealed his first real encounter with the now Barcelona hit-man.

"I was trying to do the best I can do," Henderson recalled of his early days at Liverpool.

"Being a footballer, there is criticism and people doubting you all the time.

"At that time, I was a young player and there were one or two things Luis did in training that I didn’t like.

"It made me feel I wasn’t good enough to be in the same team in training.

"The arms were up like ‘what the f*ck, what is he doing’, like I shouldn’t be there.

"That really hurt me. He did it three times and then I exploded and I was ready to kill him."

Suarez has not been without controversy - a racism row involving Manchester United's Patrice Evra being the least savoury of all.

But Henderson admits he actually grew to become good friends with Suarez and learned a lot from the Uruguayan.

From that point, I had a good relationship with Luis. The next game I set him up for his goal," he added.

“He was brilliant with me after that and I was really close to him after that and he was another big player I learned from.”

