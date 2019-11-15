Jordan Henderson reveals why he was 'ready to kill' Luis Suarez in Liverpool training
Jordan Henderson has admitted he didn't like Luis Suarez when he first met him at Liverpool.
Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 - at a time when Luis Suarez was beginning to terrorise the Premier League.
Henderson struggled in his early days for the Reds and nearly joined Fulham after just a year in the North West.
Now Henderson is a Champions League-winning captain and can look back at the past with a smile on his face.
Speaking to The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast, Henderson revealed his first real encounter with the now Barcelona hit-man.
"I was trying to do the best I can do," Henderson recalled of his early days at Liverpool.
"Being a footballer, there is criticism and people doubting you all the time.
"At that time, I was a young player and there were one or two things Luis did in training that I didn’t like.
"It made me feel I wasn’t good enough to be in the same team in training.
"The arms were up like ‘what the f*ck, what is he doing’, like I shouldn’t be there.
"That really hurt me. He did it three times and then I exploded and I was ready to kill him."
Suarez has not been without controversy - a racism row involving Manchester United's Patrice Evra being the least savoury of all.
But Henderson admits he actually grew to become good friends with Suarez and learned a lot from the Uruguayan.
From that point, I had a good relationship with Luis. The next game I set him up for his goal," he added.
“He was brilliant with me after that and I was really close to him after that and he was another big player I learned from.”
READ MORE...
As the Three Lions hit 1,000... Here's 20 of the biggest England matches of all time
James Maddison has become a star in a Leicester shirt – but will playing for England change that?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.