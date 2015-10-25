Liverpool making progress - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool are on the right track following their 1-1 draw against Southampton at Anfield on Sunday.

Christian Benteke's late goal appeared to be enough to bag the full three points, but Sadio Mane restored parity in the 86th minute.

Nevertheless, Klopp saw plenty of reasons for optimism after a third consecutive draw under his management.

"There were many good moments in the game," the former Borussia Dortmund coach said at his post-match news conference.

"We can talk about why we didn’t make the next step, why we didn't do this - but we all know it takes time. I see development, but the problem is the other teams don't wait for us. They want to win and beat us.

"In my eyes, we were the better team and had more situations. I saw development, I saw the next step, I saw many things, but of course we are disappointed because of the result."

Klopp then went on to dismiss suggestions that the nervy atmosphere at Anfield is holding his team back, before repeating that Liverpool need time to improve.

He added: "For me, it's cool. For me, everything is fine. I've been here two or three weeks and that's the perfect football atmosphere.

"I don't know what it was before but when I came here and everybody told me 'okay, now we can win the league' or something like this, that's what I said, 'the other teams won't wait for us'.

"When was the last [league win]? 1990? The last league title was 1990 so maybe there are some people who think it's time! But it's not because of the atmosphere - everything is here that you need for more success in this moment.

"We have to be patient for this. I'm sorry for this but I am not the first person who says this. Now we have to work. I can enjoy these games - I love to work in this atmosphere. If nobody wants to be successful I wouldn't be here. That's absolutely okay, but we have to work hard."