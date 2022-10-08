Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo set to be sidelined for 'three to four months'

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is set to undergo surgery after picking up an injury in training and is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

Arthur was left out of Liverpool's squad to face Rangers in the Champions League in midweek, with manager Jurgen Klopp later revealing the Brazilian had suffered an injury in training on Monday.

According to The Athletic, the former Barcelona midfielder needs surgery to correct the problem and will not play again in 2022.

That means the on-loan Juventus midfielder will miss the remainder of Liverpool's Champions League group stage, as well as a good chunk of the Premier League season.

His hopes of winning a place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup in Qatar have also been dashed.

Arthur was signed amid an injury crisis for Liverpool, but the 26-year-old has played only 13 minutes so far as a substitute in the Reds' 4-1 loss at Napoli and now faces a long spell on the sidelines.