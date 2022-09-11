Liverpool might need to rest Mo Salah, says former Reds winger Luis Garcia

Former Liverpool winger Luis Garcia has expressed concern over the amount of games Mohamed Salah is having to play amid the Reds' recent slump in form.

Liverpool challenged on all fronts last season, challenging for all four major trophies and playing in every available fixture as they reached the finals of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

That saw Salah play 51 games for the second season in a row and the Egyptian has already featured in eight this term.

But he has scored only three times in those games and has looked well below his best in the Reds' shaky start to the campaign, which has seen them claim just nine points from 18 in the Premier League.

Wednesday night's 4-1 loss at Napoli was a new low for the Reds and Garcia told ESPN: "You can see and I’m sure that Mo Salah knows himself very well, you can see that he’s not beating players one v one, he’s not running into the box, he’s far away from the box, too wide at times. He’s not close to the box where he’s very dangerous."

And he added: "I think that Mo Salah needed a rest [against Napoli].

"It’s very important that the players understand that it’s very difficult to play 63, 70 games that they played last year.

"There are going to be rotations because there’s a World Cup in between and some players are going to need a rest."

In that respect, this weekend's Premier League postponement could be a blessing for Liverpool, although the Reds will be back in action against Ajax in the Champions League at home to Ajax on Tuesday.