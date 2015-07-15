Liverpool must invest Sterling money wisely - fanzine editor

Liverpool must heed lessons from their work in the transfer market last season when they reinvest the money from Raheem Sterling's sale, warned the editor of a leading fanzine.

Luis Suarez's departure to Barcelona 12 months ago brought a reported fee of £75million for Liverpool.

Manager Brendan Rodgers used that money on the likes of Mario Balotelli, Lazar Markovic, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren.

However, the Merseysiders stumbled to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last term having finished runners-up in the 2013-14 campaign and Rodgers received criticism over his work in the transfer market.

Gareth Roberts of The Anfield Wrap has now urged Liverpool to not make the same mistakes with the Sterling money and wants the club to sign proven quality.

Speaking to Perform, he said: "It's very important they invest it wisely. With hindsight it's something they didn't do last season.

"The problem is that they started off with what would have been a great move for Alexis Sanchez, and then the quality of targets began to drop when they couldn't get that player in.

"My concern now is that that happens again. I want to see Liverpool be decisive now, go out and get a striker, get two if you ask me, because a couple we've signed in [Danny] Ings and [Divock] Origi are inexperienced.

"That's the number one priority to address, a proven player who can come in and pretty much guarantee 30 goals a season.

"What I'd like to see the club do is not limit the targets by their rules. One of the things that [owners] FSG have done since they've come in is to target young players and target what they see as value or their subjective determination of value in the market.

"That means we're getting young players with good resale value. With what's happened with Sterling I'd like to see them throw the rules out the window on this and just simply go out, look at the stats across Europe and say what striker can we get with this money?

"Don't concentrate on his age, let's look at the here and now and winning football matches next season."