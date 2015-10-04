Liverpool need Gerrard spirit - Lucas

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva urged his team-mates to match former captain Steven Gerrard's passion ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Brendan Rodgers' men visit Goodison Park on Sunday needing a win for bragging rights and to get their Premier League season going.

They will be without former skipper Gerrard, who left the club for LA Galaxy at the end of last season.

But Lucas said Liverpool needed to learn from Gerrard's performances against Everton if they were to take anything out of the encounter.

"He [Gerrard] was super focused during the week. He talked a lot about the derby, that he couldn't lose the derby, so it is something I learned from him," he said.

"And I think over the years being here, I have the same feeling. I understand how much it means for the fans, for the club and for the players, games like this – to win games like a derby.

"Of course we keep Steve's record, his spirit, and if we do that for sure we are going to be fine.

"If we play like he has done for many years, with his passion, then we have a chance."

A derby loss and the pressure on Rodgers is sure to increase, with Liverpool having taken just 11 points from their opening seven league games.

Lucas said the only way to answer their critics was with a win.

"The manager's job is always a hard one and the first one that will get the pressure will be the manager," he said.

"The pressure is a lot on him but the only thing we can do is win games and that is the only way the pressure on him and us will drop.

"We can be all day talking but at the end of the day if you don't perform on Sunday and don't win the game, it's worthless.

"The environment here is very good so hopefully we can get some more wins and kick on."