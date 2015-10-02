Liverpool need Merseyside derby win to please fans - Toure

Liverpool must defeat Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday to appease the club's fans, according to defender Kolo Toure.

Toure and Co. were booed off the field after being held to a 1-1 draw against Swiss side Sion in the Europa League on Thursday.

Liverpool have drawn their opening two group games, while also languishing in ninth in the Premier League table following a difficult start to the 2015-16 season.

Toure knows the fans are frustrated but said victory away to Everton could see them get back to winning ways.

"I don't think we under-estimated Sion," Toure told the Liverpool Echo. "It was just that we didn't have that killer instinct. When play against a team like that you need to get the second goal to kill them mentally.

"Now we need to focus on Sunday. This is the derby and it's going to be a big, big fight.

"It's a good time for us to get back to winning and give something to our fans.

"At the moment we feel that they aren't very happy with us. This is a good time to show them that we want to make them happy. We can do that by beating Everton."

Adam Lallana opened the scoring inside four minutes against Sion at Anfield but they were pegged back in the 17th minute by Ebenezer Assifuah.

Toure had a chance to score his first Liverpool goal in the second half but his spectacular overhead kick came off the crossbar.

"Jordon Ibe told me before the game that I was going to score tonight and when I saw that shot heading towards the goal I thought he was going to be right," he added.

"I thought it would be my first goal. It would have been unbelievable to score like that in front of the Kop.

"Of course I've been practising my overhead kicks! It was unlucky. It just wasn't our night."

Liverpool have not lost a Merseyside derby since 2010 when Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored in a 2-0 win for Everton at Goodison Park.