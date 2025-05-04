Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday, 4 May for a game that could help decide the top five Premier League places, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Chelsea vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday 4 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea host Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Arne Slot's side have been deserved title winners this season and claimed their 20th English crown with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah has 28 goals in the Premier League to his name this season and also has an impressive record of eight against his former side.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are well-positioned for a top-five finish heading into their final four games, with a huge clash against Liverpool to navigate through first.

Then it's Newcastle United, before Manchester United and Nottingham Forest complete their final two fixtures of the domestic campaign.

There could also be a European final to come too, as Enzo Marecsa's men look well set for a UEFA Conference League final clash between either Real Betis or Fiorentina to come.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Liverpool play Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following on after Brighton's early clash with Newcastle United.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, fans can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on Peacock.

Plans for the NBC streaming platform Peacock start from $7.99 a month, and with that you'll be able to watch live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games each week.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Canada? Chelsea vs Liverpool is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.