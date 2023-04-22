Liverpool now six points off top four after Mohamed Salah winner vs Nott'm Forest

Liverpool have given themselves a chance of securing Champions League football next season after Mohamed Salah's winner handed the Reds a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side had led twice through Diogo Jota goals, but were pegged back by strikes from Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White.

But Salah struck from close range with 70 minutes on the clock, just three after Forest's second goal, to put Liverpool back in front at 3-2 and this time the home side held on to their lead.

Liverpool's win sees them climb above Brighton into seventh place, although they have played two more matches than the Seagulls, who are in action in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

The Reds are now just six points behind Newcastle in fourth, having played one more match than the Magpies, and could launch a late challenge for a Champions League place.

Forest, meanwhile, drop to 19th place after Leicester beat Wolves 2-1 in another of the 3pm fixtures on Saturday.