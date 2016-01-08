Liverpool recall Ilori from Villa

Liverpool have recalled centre-back Tiago Ilori from his loan spell at Aston Villa to alleviate their defensive injury woes.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was already without Martin Skrtel (hamstring) and Mamadou Sakho (knee) before Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first-leg tie at Stoke City.

And Liverpool were left further depleted when Devan Lovren was forced off in the first half of the 1-0 win with a hamstring complaint, while Kolo Toure suffered with cramp in the latter stages.

Klopp ruled Lovren and Toure out of Friday's FA Cup third round tie against Exeter City, leaving him short at the back.

Liverpool subsequently confirmed on Friday that Ilori - who did not make an appearance for Villa - has been brought back to Anfield.

Kevin Stewart, who can play in defence or midfield, has also been recalled from his loan stint at Swindon Town.