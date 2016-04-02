Liverpool on the 'same level' as Tottenham - Moreno

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno believes his team are on the same level as Tottenham ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men can inflict a huge blow to Tottenham's title chances with a win at Anfield, with Mauricio Pochettino's team five points off top spot.

Moreno, whose side sit ninth in the table, feels Liverpool are just as good as their opponents, despite the difference in the standings.

"They are a great team with very good players, but we are at the same level as we have brilliant players as well in the team," he told the club's website.

"It will be an amazing game for the fans too and I am looking forward to that day and, of course, to try to win it."

England internationals Harry Kane and Dele Alli are sure to pose a huge threat to Liverpool.

But Moreno said there would be no different approach just for the duo.

"There will be a special plan to deal with Tottenham. As I said, they are a good team and we are not only going to concentrate on two players," the Spaniard said.

"We will be analysing the whole team, how they play and from there we will work hard this week to try to win the game."