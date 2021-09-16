Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp surprised by absence of 'proper offer' for Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp says he is surprised Liverpool did not receive a "proper offer" for Divock Origi this summer.

The Belgian forward was handed a surprise start as the Reds beat AC Milan 3-2 in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Origi impressed as Jurgen Klopp's side came from 2-1 down to pick up all three points on matchday one.

The 26-year-old has been a bit-part figure ever since he arrived at Anfield in 2015, although he has scored some hugely important goals for the club.

Origi was linked with a move away in the summer transfer window and is expected to depart as a free agent in 2022.

Speaking after Wednesday's match, Klopp admitted he was shocked that the club did not field more enquiries about the forward in the summer.

"People forget how good he is,” the German told BT Sport. “It's difficult to get in this team. In the summer transfer window we all thought there would be a proper offer, but obviously people don't watch football enough!

“Div is a sensational striker and did really well today.

"It's difficult to tell everyone warming up tonight why they aren't playing.

“But we need to be sensible. Players are coming back from injuries. [Naby] Keita started, [Jordan] Henderson played a super game, Fabinho too. Origi? An outstanding striker. He did well tonight."

Asked what Origi had done to impress him in training, Klopp added: "Nothing really special. He's a great guy. He'll be seen as a legend when he leaves.

“He could have left in the summer but football is a crazy place and people forgot how good he is. We have to decide the positions. He did nothing wrong."

Despite his impressive display against Milan, Origi is likely to drop back down to the bench when Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

