Liverpool transfer news: ‘Zero chance’ of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer

The man who brought Steven Gerrard to Rangers insists that the Liverpool legend won’t be returning to Anfield any time soon.

Dave King was chairman at Ibrox when Gerrard was appointed to his first senior managerial job in 2018.

The former England midfielder sealed his first Scottish Premiership title over the weekend to end Celtic’s bid for 10 in a row, but King is adamant that he will stay in Glasgow despite Jurgen Klopp’s struggles this season.

“I think there’s a zero per cent chance of Steven going to Liverpool in the near future,” King said to the Glasgow Times.

“I say that for two reasons. Liverpool as a club don’t abandon their managers very easily.

“Klopp has done a fantastic job, they’ve had a difficult season, but he is still a great manager and I think he’ll still be there next season, continuing to be successful.

“Secondly, Steven is not the type of man to break a contract. Steven extended his contract with Rangers full in the knowledge that it would require winning a title and then defending a title.

“Getting into the Champions League was another obvious target. I don’t think Steven will be satisfied with just winning the league. I know he wants to defend that league title and I know he wants to get into the Champions League.”

