Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?

Ten minutes on the clock, 38 teams to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - get the United and City fans you know on board.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every MLS team for the 2020 season?

CHECK OUT THE NEW ISSUE In the mag: Stars of the decade! Rashford, Haaland, Martinelli & Neves, Liverpool's last title win and more

There are quite a lot of trophies in cabinets over in Manchester. And those are just the ones Ryan Giggs won.

Combined, Manchesters United and City have won 26 league titles and more cups than you could shake a stick at. They've both ruled England - at one time or another - and both have been victorious in Europe.

So since it was the derby yesterday, we're asking you how many of their victims you remember.

Together, they've put a number of clubs to the sword over the years and we want you to name them all. Yes, even the Club World Cup side from 2008. Yes, especially that Cup Winners' Cup from 1970.

Good luck!

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue – and you’ll also receive bookazines worth £29.97!

NOW READ...

CHAMPIONSHIP Who's going to get promoted to the Premier League? With 10 games to go, the Championship race is as intense as ever

WUHAN ZALL Coronavirus: Meet Wuhan Zall, the football club based at the epicentre of a global crisis that can’t go home

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com