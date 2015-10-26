Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth: Klopp's victory quest continues

Jurgen Klopp's quest for a first win in charge of Liverpool continues on Wednesday as AFC Bournemouth travel to Anfield in the League Cup fourth round.

Liverpool have drawn all three matches since Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers earlier this month, the latest a 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

That stalemate followed draws with Rubin Kazan in the Europa League and Tottenham in Klopp's first taste of English football.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp has called for patience as he tries to instil his values on the squad, whilst also looking to shake off the fear he believes engulfs the side every time things go against them.

Five games without a win in all competitions has seen frustrations emerge, but Klopp believes progress is being made - a view echoed by vice-captain James Milner.

"It will take time and we know that," Milner told the Liverpool Echo. "Getting his [Klopp's] ideas across, there are certain areas he wants us to change and do better, then other areas drop off, and it's getting it all together.

"It's disappointing but we have to keep working on what he wants us to do, keep applying that and the longer we are together, we can gel partnerships.

"We have a very talented group of players, young and experienced, it's there for us, we just have to build bit by bit and I'm sure we will get that."

Facing a Bournemouth side bereft of confidence could be the perfect chance for Liverpool to get back to winning ways. Eddie Howe's side visit Merseyside on the back of successive 5-1 defeats to Manchester City and Tottenham.

However, midfielder Marc Pugh is confident Bournemouth can bounce back at Anfield.

"I think we have to look at the positives," he told the club's official website. "We've got be brave and show the character that got us promotion last season.

"We've got to bounce back, show positivity and we have a massive game next week now - we have Liverpool to come and Southampton.

"We've got character in the dressing room to deal with the bad run we've got at the moment. We've got to show belief and courage now."

Bournemouth are making their second trip to Anfield this season after losing 1-0 in the league in August, with a controversial Christian Benteke strike settling the match after Tommy Elphick had an early header ruled out.