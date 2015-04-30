Liverpool v QPR: Ramsey looking to Hull for inspiration

Chris Ramsey says QPR must learn from Hull City's exploits earlier this week ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side were beaten 1-0 at the KC Stadium on Tuesday to deflate their UEFA Champions League aspirations, and Ramsey hopes his side can boost their survival hopes with a similar display.

QPR have only suffered one defeat in their last four Premier League matches, collecting five points from a potential 12, moving them within four points of safety in the drop zone.

A journey to Liverpool is the first of two tricky assignments on the road for Ramsey's side – they head to Manchester City the weekend after – before they face fellow strugglers Newcastle United and Leicester City.

"Whoever you're playing is going to give you a fight and a battle," he said. "Any team can beat any team at any time, but we know that Liverpool have the quality and resilience to bounce back [from the Hull defeat].

"They've been written off a few times this season and Brendan's done a fantastic job to bring them back to the levels that warrant a team of Liverpool's stature.

"But we believe we can beat anyone on our day and we hope that our day will be at the weekend."

Some of Ramsey's belief will come from QPR's heroic efforts against Liverpool earlier in the season when, despite losing 3-2, they came close to snatching a draw.

Four goals in the closing minutes at Loftus Road saw QPR throw a point away as Steven Caulker's own goal handed Liverpool a dramatic win.

Much has changed since then, though, with QPR giving themselves a chance of survival and Liverpool falling away in the race for a top-four place.

Defeat at Hull was Liverpool's third in five outings, leaving them seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

With Tottenham and Southampton still firmly in the race for a UEFA Europa League place, Liverpool cannot afford to drop any more points.

They face a striking crisis though with Daniel Sturridge already ruled out, and Mario Balotelli a doubt after sustaining a gashed foot against Hull.

There was some good news for Brendan Rodgers on Thursday, though, as Lucas Leiva and Alberto Moreno returned to first-team training.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand is back in contention for QPR after a spate of injuries in the last month, however the defender will undergo fitness checks before the trip north.

Striker Bobby Zamora is expected to feature despite nursing a hip injury, while Leroy Fer is fit after recovering from a knee problem.