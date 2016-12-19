Liverpool won't collapse at Everton like Arsenal - Klopp

Goodison Park and the Merseyside derby against Everton hold no fears for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who insists his team will not collapse like Arsenal.

Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool head to Everton on Monday after Arsenal were bullied by Ronald Koeman's men in a 2-1 defeat midweek.

Arsenal surrendered a lead as the Londoners were overpowered by Everton in a fiery atmosphere.

Liverpool are expected to receive the same treatment against their bitter rivals but Klopp is not concerned.

Asked if feared the same outcome as Arsenal, Klopp replied: "No. Not a second.

"[Arsene] Wenger is right, of course. That is fact that it can make a difference but I don't have any fears.

"I told you how we watched the game? Well the first 20 minutes, it was different. Arsenal scored a goal – not the nicest in the world – but they got a goal, had been good in the game.

"Everton had been aggressive but they couldn't get the challenges where they wanted. Then Arsenal opened the game for them and Goodison Park ran through. As a neutral football fan, things like this are nice to see.

"That is how it is. It is not easy, even in an outstanding atmosphere. Last year we had a really good away atmosphere in Manchester for the Europa League against [Manchester] United.

"We had a wonderful atmosphere against [Borussia] Dortmund, in both games. But the job is to make it as difficult as possible for the crowd to enjoy the game."