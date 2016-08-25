Liverpool's Coutinho could miss Tottenham clash

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is a doubt for the club's Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday due to a hamstring complaint.

The Brazil international claimed he felt tightness in his hamstring following Liverpool's 2-0 loss away to Burnley last week.

Coutinho was left out of the squad that beat Burton Albion 5-0 in the League Cup midweek, and manager Jurgen Klopp insists no risks will be made in relation to the attacker ahead of the clash with Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

"The muscle was a little stiff," the German said. "He felt something so we didn't want to take a risk [against Burton].

"We left him out of training until now. We have to make a decision on Friday with what we can do with him.

"It is not a situation to take any risk. We have to talk to the player.

"From the medical side, it is not a big issue, but it was big enough to leave him out of the squad for Burton."

However, Klopp is confident Liverpool have the depth in attack to deal with Coutinho's absence if he is deemed unfit to play.

"Yes, we still have options," Klopp added. "Adam Lallana can play there, Roberto Firmino can play there, Sadio Mane is back and he can play there...on the wing if you want!

"Usually, Sheyi Ojo could play there but he has not been fit for a few weeks.

"We have different players for that position but when two of them are not available you have a little bit of a problem.

"That is what football is. We are not allowed to have a squad of 28 players but we still have options."