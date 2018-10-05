Liverpool's Keita could be fit to face Manchester City
Naby Keita went to hospital after Liverpool's Champions League loss to Napoli with a back spasm, yet he could play against Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp has not ruled Naby Keita out of Liverpool's top-of-the-the-table clash with Manchester City, even though the midfielder was taken to hospital after Wednesday's Champions League loss to Napoli.
Keita was withdrawn just 19 minutes into the Reds' 1-0 defeat in Italy due to a back spasm and went to a Naples hospital for precautionary checks.
However, the 23-year-old's problem is not considered major and there is a possibility he is available for the Reds' Premier League clash with fellow high-fliers City at Anfield on Sunday.
Asked for an update on Keita at his Friday news conference, Klopp said: "Not 100 per cent sure, he had a back spasm. So we have to wait a little bit.
"He will be in today; if he can do something on the training ground, I don't know. I spoke to the doc this morning but he didn't know. We have to see him again in a few minutes and then we will make a decision about that.
“We don't know in this moment as well if he can train tomorrow, we have to see. It didn't look too serious, so there's a chance but we don't know."
