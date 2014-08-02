Liverpool's Rodgers lauds 'big talent' Balotelli

Controversial Italy international Balotelli has had a turbulent career so far, with on and off-field incidents landing him in hot water.

The 23-year-old Milan striker has linked with a move to Arsenal, but Arsene Wenger on Friday denied having any interest in taking the former Manchester City man back to the Premier League.

Rodgers is in the market for a new striker to fill the void left by Luis Suarez, who joined Barcelona in a big-money move last month, and the Northern Irishman has spoken of his admiration for Balotelli's ability ahead of Liverpool's International Champions Cup match against Milan in Charlotte on Saturday.

He said: "Balotelli is a big talent.

"I saw that in this time at Inter Milan as a young player and obviously going to Manchester City when we had a real close eye on him there.

"He's got all the qualities. He's 6ft 3ins, he's quick, his touch is terrific and he can score goals. He went back to Italy to play and he's still so young.

"If his focus is right, his concentration is right and he leads the lifestyle of a top player then he can play for any team in the world."