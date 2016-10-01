Liverpool's second-half showing pleases Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was relieved to see Liverpool put a poor opening 45 minutes behind them with a second-half comeback to beat Swansea City 2-1.

The visitors fell behind early on as Leroy Fer initially alleviated the pressure on Swans coach Francesco Guidolin, but Roberto Firmino levelled matters after the break and James Milner converted a penalty to seal a fourth consecutive league win for Liverpool.

Swansea, who have not won in the Premier League since the opening day, missed a glorious chance to snatch a draw in stoppage time as Mike van der Hoorn skewed wide from a few yards.

"We are really happy in this moment," Klopp told Sky Sports. "Apart from the last situation, a big chance for Swansea.

"Second half was like the whole game should've been. We are really angry with ourselves in the first half. The body language was not good.

"I think the Swansea goal maybe was offside, but it's not important anymore. Nothing else happened in this first half.

"It was far away from our best performance, but we showed a reaction in the second half. Second half was much more Liverpool, how we think we should be.

"You need to show every week you are really ready to fight for a result and we did it these last four games. I'm happy with 16 points from six games before the international break."

Klopp suggested groin injuries for Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren would prevent them joining their respective national sides for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.