Livingston boss Holt has sights set on overhauling Kilmarnock

Livingston boss Gary Holt is preparing for the trip to Aberdeen on Boxing Day but has Kilmarnock in his sights.

The Lions moved into sixth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership following their 4-0 home win over Ross County at the weekend which extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Rather than focus on retaining their top-half spot, though, the Livi manager is simply targeting the Rugby Park outfit who are a point ahead.

Holt, who coincidentally has been linked with Killie’s vacant managerial post but insists he is “not clamouring for a different job”, told the PA news agency about his next ambition for the West Lothian side.

He said: “We aim for the team above us, first and foremost.

“If you catch the team above you, you are doing something right. So, Kilmarnock are above us and that’s our next target, as simple as that.

“If that keeps us where we are then brilliant, but we just want to keep progressing as a team, as individuals and collectively to get the results.

“It is a carrot, something you can use as a target.

“Rather than saying I want to be in the top six, I want 50 points, I want so many clean sheets, let’s just aim to be above the team above you.”

Livi will travel to the Granite City on the back of a convincing win over the Staggies although Holt claims his side had “played much better and lost” this season.

The former Falkirk boss insists his side will be going all out for another victory at Pittodrie.

He said: “We approach every game for three points.

“That’s maybe a downfall. But I would rather try and win the game than try to play for a point.

“If you play for a point and come away with a 92nd-minute defeat, then you are hurting.

“If you go there with the idea and belief that you can win the game, you might surprise teams and I think we have done that quite a bit but we need to go there and believe we are good enough to be on the same pitch as Aberdeen.

“They are a really good side, powerful, well-oiled, well-drilled. It is a good test to see where we are at and one we are relishing.”