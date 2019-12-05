Livingston boss Holt to look at late goalproblem

Livingston manager Gary Holt will look into their vulnerability to conceding late goals but is more concerned with how they are being conceded.

Livi lost a late goal for the fourth time in six matches – three of them have proved costly – when Steven MacLean scrambled an 88th-minute equaliser for Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

Holt, whose side host Kilmarnock on Saturday, said: “It’s always something you look at but you also have got to have a bit of realism. If a team scores an equaliser in the fourth minute and you draw 1-1, it’s still disappointing.

“It’s more how it happens and how you can deal with it better than when it happened. Whether it happens at the end or the beginning or the middle, it’s how you concede them.

“It’s something we can look at, we can get them into pressure situations. Can we fatigue them enough in training? It’s difficult because you are trying to prepare for a game. But we certainly put them under pressure so when it comes to these situations they know how to deal with it better.”