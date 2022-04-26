Livingston keeper Max Stryjek to serve two-match ban after incident at Aberdeen
By PA Staff published
Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been given a two-match ban following an incident in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Aberdeen.
The 25-year-old Pole received a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association after appearing to slap Dons attacker Vicente Besuijen.
Livingston have no intention of appealing, so the goalkeeper will miss the upcoming home games against Hibernian and St Johnstone.
A short statement from the Lions on Tuesday morning read: “The club can confirm that goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been served with a notice of complaint from the SFA following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
“The club have accepted the offer of a two-match ban which Max will serve with immediate effect.”
Stryjek’s absence will pave the way for Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov to make his debut after he signed for the Lions earlier this year.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.