Livingston sign French striker Aymen Souda

Livingston have signed well-travelled French striker Aymen Souda on a two-year contract following a successful trial.

The 26-year-old arrives from Romanian club Dunarea Calarasi following spells in Brazil, Tunisia and Bulgaria.

Manager Gary Holt said on Livingston’s website: “(Assistant manager) Davie (Martindale) and I are delighted to bring Aymen to the club. He spent a week training with us over in Budapest and did very well.

“We feel he has a lot to offer and hopefully the fans see this over the coming months. He is very different to what we have at the club and will bring a new dimension to our style of play.

“Davie has been working on the signing of Aymen for a few months now via the player’s agent, and in our opinion (he) is a fantastic signing for Livingston FC. As said above, he spent a week in Budapest with us and impressed with his style of play and his attitude towards everything we are doing at the football club.”

Livingston hope to get international clearance through in time for Aymen to face Falkirk in the Betfred Cup on Saturday.