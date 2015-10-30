Ljajic coy on talk of permanent Inter deal

Adem Ljajic would not be drawn on talk of him joining Inter from Roma on a permanent basis as the two clubs prepare to meet in Serie A on Saturday.

The Serbia international moved to the Nerazzurri from the Stadio Olimpico-based side on a season-long loan in August, with an option to make the deal permanent.

Ljajic has made only four appearances for Inter this season but is hoping to deal his parent club a damaging defeat in the top-of-the-table clash at San Siro.

Inter are two points behind leaders Roma in fourth place after 10 games going into the crunch encounter.

Asked about a potential permanent switch to Inter, Ljajic told Corriere dello Sport: "I don't think about the future. I'm here because [coach Roberto] Mancini wanted me and Inter are one of the strongest teams in the world.

"We'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"They're [Roma] definitely a good team. They have a lot of quality players, who can make the difference at any time. They're strong, but we're not far behind.

"We want to beat them."