Ljajic wants permanent Inter move

After joining Inter on a one-year loan deal from Roma at the start of the 2015-16 campaign, Adem Ljajic is keen to extend his stay beyond the end of the season.

The Serbia international has become an important first-team member at Inter over the past few months, netting three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, and he is keen to remain at San Siro for good.

"I hope to stay at Inter, but it's still too soon to say what will happen," Ljajic told Inter Channel.

"What matters is the team play well. The management will make that call but I'd like to stay and I hope I can.

"I've got a good relationship with the supporters, just like with all my team-mates.

"Football wouldn't exist without them, the sport is made for the fans. I hope they come and cheer us on every weekend."

Inter have been struggling to find their best form in recent weeks after a good start to the season and have consequently dropped to fourth in Serie A, but Ljajic is hopeful their 1-0 win over Chievo on Wednesday can be the start of another good run.

"You go through tough times in football," the 24-year-old added.

"Other clubs' form dropped off a bit over the first three or four months and it's happened to us recently. We must keep working well in training every day to come through it.

"I hope Wednesday's victory can help to spark a winning run."