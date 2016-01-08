Ljungberg makes Arsenal return

Former Arsenal star Fredrik Ljungberg has returned to the club to coach the Gunners' Under-15 side.

Ex-Sweden international Ljungberg remains a fan favourite at Arsenal following a nine-year stint between 1998 and 2007, during which he scored 72 goals in 328 appearances.

Ljungberg won the Premier League twice and FA Cup three times during his time at the club.

The 38-year-old needs to take on a youth side to earn the next stage of his coaching badges, and manager Arsene Wenger was more than happy to oblige.

"He wants to make his [coaching] license," Wenger said.

"They [aspiring coaches] have to take care of a youth team and we are happy to give him a chance to do his license. [He will be involved with] the Under-15s."