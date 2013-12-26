Llorente believes he is back to his best

The Spain international joined Antonio Conte's outfit on a free transfer in the close-season after his contract at former club Athletic Bilbao came to an end.

Llorente initially struggled for form, notching just once in his first eight Serie A appearances, sparking rumours the 28-year-old could depart the club in the January transfer window.

But the Spaniard has shown a marked improvement in recent matches, scoring four times in his last six top-flight appearances.

Llorente admits he struggled initially, but maintains that his current purple patch vindicates his decision to move to Turin.

"I feel the player I've always been," Llorente said in quotes published by AS.

"I did not recognise myself (at the start of the season). This player was not me.

"I have now regained the form that gives you games. I feel very good with the team, the physical and the tactical work. I'm a very happy person and moving to Juve was the best decision."

Juventus sit at the summit of the Serie A standings with 46 points from 17 matches, five clear of second-placed Roma, as Conte guns for a third consecutive league title.