Llorente keen to avoid Juve distractions

After Monday's 2-0 win over Livorno in Serie A, Juve sit eight points clear at the top of Serie A as they prepare for Thursday's UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

Leading by a goal to nil from the first leg in France, Antonio Conte's men are on course for a European crown to add to their likely Scudetto title.

Former Athletic Bilbao striker Llorente, who has 13 league goals to his name from 29 appearances, is not expecting standards to drop.

"We know we have a few games left so we don't... give up because Roma (the second-placed side in Serie A) is still very close," he added.

"We do not have to look at any other teams but ourselves.

"If we play aggressively and with high intensity as we did (against Livorno), we are a great team and we can always win."