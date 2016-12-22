Lloris commits to Spurs until 2022

Hugo Lloris has committed his future to Tottenham until 2022, the club have confirmed.

The captain's contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

But the France skipper has extended his stay by a further three years, becoming the latest in a recent line of Spurs players to sign new deals.

Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen are among those to have committed their futures to the club this season.

Speaking about his new deal, Lloris told Spurs TV: "I'm very pleased with this new contract.

"That's the way I show my commitment to the club, to my team-mates and the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project and hopefully the best year is ahead."

Lloris initially joined Tottenham from Lyon in August 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

He has made 189 appearances in his time at White Hart Lane, though he has yet to win any silverware with the club, suffering defeat to Chelsea in the final of the 2015 League Cup.

The 29-year-old came agonisingly close to success for both club and country this year, with Tottenham falling away in the final stages of their title challenge as Leicester City stunningly won the Premier League, while France were denied the honour of winning Euro 2016 on home soil with a 1-0 defeat to Portugal after extra time in the final.

Lloris has played in 15 of Tottenham's 17 Premier League games this season and Spurs boast the second-best defensive record in the division having seen their goal breached just 12 times.

However, Tottenham are again struggling in their pursuit of trophies, they are 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup and Champions League.