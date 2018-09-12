Lloris handed driving ban, fined after pleading guilty in court

Hugo Lloris has been banned from driving for 20 months and fined £50,000 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The Tottenham and France goalkeeper attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after he was stopped by police on August 24.

The court was told the 31-year-old provided a sample containing 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales.

An unmarked police car had spotted Lloris – who captained Les Bleus to World Cup glory in Russia on July 15 - as he drove his Porsche Panamera in the early hours, with prosecutor Henry Fitch claiming the player went through a red light before being stopped.

David Sonn, defending, said Lloris had been dining in a restaurant where he received drinks from fellow diners.

"On July 15 he was arguably the proudest man on the planet [after France’s World Cup triumph]," Mr Sonn said.

"Just 40 days later, he was arrested. He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight.

"The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris," he said.

After being charged and bailed on August 24, Lloris played for Spurs against Manchester United three days later, keeping a clean sheet as they won 3-0 at Old Trafford.

However, he missed the 2-1 defeat to Watford due to a thigh injury on August 31 and was not fit to feature for France in their recent internationals against Germany and Netherlands.