Lloris seeking positive response to Champions League stumble

Hugo Lloris has called on Tottenham to respond with positivity after their Champions League defeat to Monaco in midweek.

Spurs were beaten 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday, marking their first loss of the season after going unbeaten through the first four games of the new Premier League campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino's men take on Sunderland on Sunday, and goalkeeper and captain Lloris has stressed the importance of bouncing back from the Group E reverse against Monaco immediately.

"We used to say that a big team doesn't lose twice in a row and we are a big team. That is important and it is important to bounce back," Lloris said.

"We know we have great potential. It is a good opportunity to play Champions League and show in Europe Tottenham are growing up and going in the right direction.

"But we are aiming to do better than last season. We can always look forward as we are young with good potential but it is not enough to say it. We need to go out and show it.

"We started well in the Premier League and need to carry on - and hopefully we will bounce back in the Champions League. We have to show the right face of this team.

"Mistakes are part of football but it is the way you react with positivity after. We had good opportunities and chances against Monaco. It is true that our squad is a lot more competitive than last season and we need to keep working."

No Premier League team has reached the final of the Champions League since Chelsea's penalty shoot-out victory over Bayern Munich in 2012.

Despite Tottenham's poor start to the competition, Lloris wants Tottenham to change the perception of English clubs in Europe.

"We know it is very, very difficult to compete in the Premier League but I am fed up of hearing that Premier League clubs don't do well in Europe," he added.

"We want to change that. Arsenal drew, [Manchester] City and Leicester won, we need to be focused on ourselves. Monaco didn't have any chances but they scored twice from mistakes. So we need to learn."