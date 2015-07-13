Lloris suffers fractured wrist

Hugo Lloris has fractured his wrist and faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the season.

Tottenham - who begin their Premier League campaign at Manchester United on August 8 - confirmed the news on Monday, releasing a short statement.

"The club can confirm that Hugo Lloris has sustained a fractured wrist during the close season period," it read.

"The France goalkeeper will continue to work alongside the first team squad to build up his fitness in a bid to be ready for the start of the season.

"Our medical team will continue to monitor his rehabilitation and progress during pre-season."

The news will come as a significant blow for Spurs, and potentially United, who are rumoured to be interested in signing the keeper if David de Gea departs for Real Madrid.