Lloris thanks Wembley crowd after emotional England-France game

France captain Hugo Lloris acknowledged it was not easy for his team-mates to perform at Wembley as they went down to a 2-0 friendly defeat four days on from the Paris terror attacks.

Both teams and sets of fans were united in a stirring rendition of La Marseillaise before kick-off, after the Duke of Cambridge and UK Prime Minister joined coaches Roy Hodgson and Didier Deschamps on the field.

Tottenham teenager Dele Alli marked his full England debut by scoring a wonderful long-range opener six minutes before half-time and captain Wayne Rooney completed the scoring early in the second period.

Lloris paid tribute to the crowd of 71,223, which afforded a touching ovation when Lassana Diarra - whose cousin was one of 129 killed during Friday's atrocities - appeared as a second-half substitute.

"First of all I think we want to thank all the England people in the stadium for their respect," Spurs goalkeeper Lloris told ITV.

"In terms of performance it was not easy for us. We had a lack of aggression and concentration but that is normal.

"It was more about solidarity and character because sport and football is important.

"Life is still going on so we must carry on."

UEFA issued a statement on Monday confirming that France would remain as host of Euro 2016 and Lloris agreed that this should be the case.

"Yes, but this decision doesn't belong to us," he added. "We will see with UEFA but I think there will be a good organisation and I'm sure it will be safe."