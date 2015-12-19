Lloris: Tottenham calm after Newcastle defeat

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris said no one at White Hart Lane is panicking ahead of the club's trip to Southampton.

Newcastle United snapped Tottenham's 14-match unbeaten streak via a 2-1 win last week after Ayoze Perez scored a stoppage-time winner in London.

French goalkeeper Lloris, however, insists his team-mates remain upbeat heading into Saturday's clash at St Mary's.

"It was positive in the dressing room after Newcastle," said Lloris.

"We had a chat together and tried to understand what happened in the second half. At half-time everyone was positive and wanted to win the game but at the end, we didn’t respond.

"I'm not worried about the Newcastle game. It was an opportunity but we missed it. There will be other opportunities and the only thing that matters is to be where we want to be at the end of the season - and the season is still very young."

Lloris added: "There is no panic but we all know we need to get back to winning ways.

"We demand a lot of effort from each other and we’ve had a good week to prepare."