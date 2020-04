Locals dominate Bahrain squad for Asian Cup

Seven players apiece from reigning Bahraini Premier League champions Al-Riffa and Muharraq are featured in the side that is set to compete at the Asian Cup in Australia, starting on January 9.

Eid - who replaced Adnan Hamed following the Gulf Cup in November - has only included three players based outside of Bahrain - Mohamed Hasan, Faouzi Aaish and Jaycee John Okwunwanne.

Group C participants Bahrain open their Asian Cup campaign against Iran in Melbourne on January 11.

Bahrain then face United Arab Emirates (January 15) and Qatar (January 19).

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Sayed Mohamed Abbas (Muharraq), Hamad Mohamed Al Dosari (Al-Riffa), Ashraf Waheed Alsebaie (Manama)

Defenders: Mohamed Hasan (Al Nassr), Waleed Al Hayam (Muharraq), Abdulla Shallal (Al-Riffa), Faouzi Aaish (Al Sailiya), Abdulla Al Hazaa (East Riffa), Husain Baba Mohamed (Muharraq), Mohamed Duaij Mahorfi (Al-Riffa), Rashed Al Hooti (Al-Riffa)

Midfielders: Sayed Dhiya Shubbar (Al-Riffa), Abdulla Yaser (Muharraq), Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi (Muharraq), Sayed Ahmed (Al-Riffa), Abdulwahab Al Malood (Hidd), Abdulla Omar (Muharraq), Faisal Abudahoom (East Riffa)

Forwards: Mohamed Tayeb Alalawi (Al-Riffa), Ismaeel Abdulatif Hasan (Muharraq), Jaycee John Okwunwanne (Al Mesaimeer), Abdulla Yusuf Helal (East Riffa), Sami Al Husaini (Busaiteen)