Loftus Road to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next season

QPR’s home ground Loftus Road is to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the 2019-20 season.

Supporters chose the The Kiyan Prince Foundation from a shortlist of five local charities to receive the naming rights to the stadium.

Kiyan Prince was a promising footballer in the QPR academy who was stabbed to death outside his school aged 15 when he broke up a fight in 2006.

“I can’t tell you what this means to Kiyan’s mum, to me, his brothers and sisters, his friends and people who have been supporting the work we have been doing,” said Kiyan’s father Mark, who set up the charity to educate young people about the consequences of knife crime.

“It means so much and only confirms the relationship that I know I have with the QPR fans. They always give me their support.

“This gives us so many opportunities and we have to make sure we capitalise on them. Kiyan would be blown away by what is going on.”